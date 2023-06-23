Gen V, also known as The Boys: Gen V, is an eagerly anticipated American superhero television series. Developed by Craig Rosenberg, Evan Goldberg, and Eric Kripke, it serves as a spin-off of The Boys by Kripke. The new series is based on The Boys comic book story arc, We Gotta Go Now by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson​.

Plot

The setting for Gen V is concurrent with the fourth season of “The Boys.” The plot centers around young adult superheroes, or “supes”, who face battle royal challenges at the Godolkin University School Of Crimefighting. Of course, Vought International runs this institution.

Anticipation is high for this Amazon Prime Video exclusive. The series is expected to premiere in 2023. While a precise release date is still the subject of rumor, there’s no doubt that audiences worldwide are eagerly awaiting the arrival of Gen V​​.

Cast And Characters

Gen V introduces us to a new roster of characters:

Jaz Sinclair plays Marie Moreau, a blood manipulative who overcomes a tragic past.

Chance Perdomo takes on the role of Andre Anderson, a well-known metal bender.

Lizze Broadway portrays Emma Shaw, a bubbling YouTuber who has the ability to shrink to 0.5 inches.

Maddie Phillips becomes Cate Dunlap, a mind empath.

Derek Luh and London Thor feature as Jordan, a gender-shifter.

Asa Germann stars as Sam Riordan, a young Supe​​.

There are also several recurring characters, including Patrick Schwarzenegger who portrays Jason/Golden Boy, a popular student and fire manipulator, and Clancy Brown as Richard “Rich Brink” Brinkerhoff​.

Guest appearances also add to the appeal of the series, with Jessie T. Usher as Reggie Franklin / A-Train and Jensen Ackles as Ben / B.C.L. RED / Soldier Boy making an appearance​.

Development

The development of “Gen V” started in September 2020 when the spin-off was announced. Craig Rosenberg took the helm, writing, and executive producing the series alongside Eric Kripke, Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, and a host of other talent. Amazon gave the green light for the series on September 27, 2021, with Michele Fazekas and Tara Butters stepping in as showrunners and executive producers of the series​.

How To Watch

Amazon Prime will premiere Gen V. To catch all the action, make sure you have an active Amazon Prime subscription. Keep an eye on official announcements for the exact release date in 2023. Given the success of The Boys, Gen V stands to become the next big hit in the world of superhero television series.