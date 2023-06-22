With the NBA Draft just hours away, the question remains as to what will happen with the second-overall pick. Currently held by the Charlotte Hornets, the team has been linked with a number of trades to acquire talent. However, it has become more and more evident that the Hornets are moving towards selecting a player with the pick.

That in itself raises another question – who? Beyond presumptive first-overall pick Victor Wembanyama, there is a less definitive second-best prospect in the draft. However, experts rank Alabama’s Brandon Miller and the G League’s Scoot Henderson as the best prospects after Wembanyana.

For most of the pre-draft process, it is believed that the Hornets valued Miller over Henderson. This was largely over beliefs that Henderson would challenge LaMelo Ball’s position in the starting lineup, while Miller could fill a bigger need for the team. However, the most recent reports suggest that Charlotte’s opinions are changing.

Henderson’s Draft Stock Rises For The Hornets

Sources: Scoot Henderson is gaining serious momentum at No. 2 with the Charlotte Hornets in tonight’s NBA draft. Hornets have been torn over the last week between Henderson and Brandon Miller. Team has final meetings today to settle on decision. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 22, 2023

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, it has become a much tougher decision for the Hornets. Per Charania, the decision will be made in the draft. Furthermore, the Hornets will not be informing either player that they will be the selection before they submit the pick to the league office. Per Hornets GM Mitch Kupchak, outgoing owner Michael Jordan will have the final say on the pick.

This, as noted by Yahoo Sports‘ Jake Fischer, is the long-time MO of Kupchak. Back in 2015, Kupchak was GM of the Warriors, who also held the #2 pick. Narrowing down the choice to D’Angelo Russell and Jahlil Okafor, Kupchak kept the choice under wraps until it was sent to the league office.

Henderson’s entrance into the NBA has been highly anticipated for many years. He forwent the NCAA to play in the G League, one of many in this draft class. Listed at 6″3 and 185lbs, he is the best point guard of the draft class. However, both he or Miller could change the fortunes of the Hornets’ ailing franchise.

Draft Night Drama After Hornets Pick?

"The [Trail] Blazers have indicated that they're going to draft… Damian Lillard has indicated on the record that he does not want to play in a youth movement… [Teams] are preparing their offers for what happens."



— Brian Windhorst



(via @GetUpESPN)pic.twitter.com/tBno0fgcee — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) June 22, 2023

With the Hornets seemingly locking in on using the second-overall pick, we will see a dramatic draft night trade? The decision that the Portland Trail Blazers make at #3 could affect the organization for years to come. They could trade whoever the Hornets don’t pick one pick earlier. However, that could drive Damian Lillard out of Portland.

Alternatively, they could finally swing a trade to bring an elite teammate for a win-now run with Dame. However, this could be a move that dooms the franchise if they fall short of the ring. Furthermore, they have lost some of the leverage they once had, as teams who want to trade up for Henderson will now look to speak with Charlotte and not the Blazers.

In terms of rumored movement, Portland reportedly had a trade for Paul George rejected by the Clippers. Meanwhile, Brian Windhorst is reporting that despite the Blazers shutting down trade talk for Lillard, a number of teams are still preparing offers. This comes as the Blazers saying that they intend to use their pick tonight. However, that cannot be confirmed until Adam Silver stands at that podium in New York.

