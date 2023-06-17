Drake‘s “Hotline Bling” turns eight this year. One of the biggest songs of 2015, the song is certified diamond. Furthermore, it peaked at #2 on the Billboard Hot 100. “Hotline Bling” was kept off the top spot by Omi’s “Cheerleader”, which was released a week before “Hotline Bling” and spent the first three weeks of August holding down the top spot. Subsequently, the charts were dominated by The Weeknd’s “Can’t Feel My Face” and “The Hills”.

As well as being one of Drake’s biggest hits, the song has enjoyed plenty of staying power. This is due to its presence in a number of memes and parodies. However, not everyone was a fan of the song. The track got mixed reviews upon release, as well as being accused of promoting sexism and glorifying being controlling in relationships. Regardless, Drake is throwing back to the track in a new merch line.

“Hotline Bling” Pool Float And Beach Towel Released

According to the Drake merch site DrakeRelated.com, the Toronto rapper is dropping some limited-edition “Hotline Bling” merch just in time for summer. “This can only mean one thing. Start wearing less, and floating more. Hotline Bling + @Funboy Pool Float and Beach Towel now available on DrakeRelated, while supplies last,” the site announced on Instagram. The collection comprises two items. First is a pink beach towel with the “1-800-Hotline-Bling” written on it. Second is a pink pool float shaped liked a cell phone. Both items cost $69.

It’s a bold choice for Drake to launch limited-edition merch nearly eight years after the song they relate to was released. These products will more than likely sell out in the next few days. However, the sentiment was repeated numerous times in the comments of the release announcement. Furthermore, $69 is a lot for a towel, especially one with such a simple design as the one released. However, as mentioned, fans tend to hold “Hotline Bling” in high regard so don’t expect these products to be available for too long. What do you think about the merch drop? Let us know in the comments. Follow HotNewHipHop for all the latest music and merch news.

