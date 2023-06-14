Earlier this week, hip hop duo Eric B. and Rakim performed at The Stone Pony in Asbury Park, NJ. Their performance was part of the North to Shore Music Festival. The performance made history, with the iconic duo becoming the first rap act ever to perform at the New Jersey venue. According to Eric B., the performance was one he’s always hope for. Their performance also comes just in time for the 50th anniversary of hip hop, which will be celebrated in August.

“Performing at the Stone Pony is definitely a dream come true,” Eric B recently revealed in a press release. He continued, “I have been TRULY BLESSED during my career to have played at almost every premiere arena and venue around the world. So, to be able to be the first Hip Hop group to play at the Stone Pony, which has been the home to countless iconic acts…especially as we celebrate 50 years of Hip Hop, is unprecedented.”

Read More: Rakim’s Biggest Hits From His 40 Year Career

Eric B. And Rakim Become First Rap Act To Perform At The Stone Pony

Tonight I was honored to introduce two pioneers of hip-hop — @EricBandRakim — for a historic performance at @thestonepony @inAsburyParkNJ!



I couldn't dream of a better way to honor 50 years of hip-hop as part of the @NorthtoShore Festival. pic.twitter.com/4vVpoJyr4Q — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) June 14, 2023

Governor of New Jersey Phil Murphy even took the opportunity to personally thank the pair for their performance. He wrote on Twitter, “Tonight I was honored to introduce two pioneers of hip-hop — @EricBandRakim — for historic performance at @thestonepony @inAsburyParkNJ!” He also added, “I couldn’t dream of a better way to honor 50 years of hip-hop as part of the @NorthtoShore Festival.”

In a recent interview with HotNewHipHop‘s Erika Marie, Rakim opened up about what he looks forward to seeing from the hip hop genre in the next five decades. “I’m looking forward to…man,” he began. “I think, with the 50th-year anniversary, I think it’s kind of taken a lid off of Hip Hop.” Rakim also said, “It’s taken a limit off of Hip Hop, to be able to celebrate 50 years. What we’re actually doin’ is celebrating 50 years of emceeing and DJing and B-boying, you know what I mean? So, it’s like we were going back with knowing our history on these great artists.”

Read More: Rakim Is Taking The “Lid Off Hip Hop” With Sprite For The Culture’s 50th

[Via]