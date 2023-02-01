Very little is known about NBA YoungBoy’s homelife in Utah, but Billboard was given access to the rapper’s private space. The rapper took solace in the Beehive State during his federal trial, where he has remained under house arrest. He currently wears an ankle monitor and reportedly hasn’t left the residence at all.

The Baton Rouge hitmaker confirmed that he married girlfriend Jazlyn Mychelle the first week of January. He also shared that the pair have a 17-month-old daughter, Alice, and a newborn son, Klemenza. The couple reportedly lives at the Utah residence with their mothers, while YoungBoy’s 10 other children reside with their respective mothers.

Elsewhere, YoungBoy spoke about being reclusive. Specifically, he said, “I’m terrified of people. I’m very scared of people. On my kids. I’m terrified of people, and I’m very shy. But I never know why, once I walk on the stage, I can get it done and leave.”

He reiterated once again his fear of the public, further stating that “people are cruel. Like, we can’t control ourselves. So, you never know if someone will do ya.” With all that has taken place in Hip Hop, including losing rappers to violence, YoungBoy’s fans have understood him steering clear of the public. Still, there has been a call for the star to make a triumphant return once his legal cases clear.

During the expansive interview, YoungBoy not only invited the publication into his home, but he gave them a tour of his residence He showed off his car collection and the property, itself. The rapper shared that he’s regularly visited by Mormon missionaries, and while he used to turn them away, he now engages in conversations that have broadened his perspective.

“I wanted help very badly. I needed a friend. And it hit me,” YoungBoy also said. “It was just cool to see someone with a different mindset that had nothing to do with business or money — just these wonderful souls.” Check out more from NBA YoungBoy’s exclusive chat with Billboard below.

