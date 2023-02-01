Josh Sills, an offensive lineman for the Philadelphia Eagles, is now facing some very serious charges ahead of the Super Bowl. According to TMZ, Sills was recently indicted on kidnapping and rape charges. Overall, this is huge news given the fact the Super Bowl is in 10 days.

Officials have stated that Sills was being investigated for an alleged incident that occurred in Ohio back in December of 2019. As per the report, Sills allegedly engaged in non-consensual sex and additionally kept the woman against her wishes.

Philadelphia Eagles guard Josh Sills (61) protects his zone during the game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Miami Dolphins, on Saturday, August 27 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL (Photo by Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Josh Sills Going Forward

Although these are some pretty massive chargers, the Eagles have yet to issue a response. For now, it seems like they are waiting for more information, especially given the circumstances. Moreover, it is important to note that Sills is currently a rookie reserve lineman, which means it is uncertain as to what his status will be for next Sunday.

For now, Sills will have to continue cooperating with officials as the case moves forward. On February 16th, Sills will be going t court, which just so happens to be days following the big game.

Philadelphia Eagles guard Josh Sills (61) looks on during training camp on August 7, 2022 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia PA. (Photo by Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

If you have followed the team this season, you know Sills hasn’t played much. He got playing time in one game, and that was it. However, he still remains on the roster. Now, the Eagles will have to answer for signing him despite the investigation that had been ongoing.

This is still very much a developing story. Having said that, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the NFL world. Also, let us know what you think of all this, in the comments below.

