Slowthai’s new album is around the corner. The rapper announced the project along with his new single, “selfish.”

“Selfish” marks the first single from slowthai this year, as he comes through with a genre-bending effort. Though he continues to showcase his wordplay and bars, he’s leaning deeper into the punk rock bag on this one. Dan Carey and Kwes Darko cook up an electronically-tinged production, that carries the grungy rhythms of British punk. At the same time, he proves that he can walk the line between punk and hip-hop effortlessly.

The new single will appear on slowthai’s upcoming album, UGLY, due out March 3rd, which stands for “U Gotta Love Yourself.” The project serves as his follow-up to 2021’s TYRON with Carey and Darko largely handling the production.

In a statement, the “i know nothing” rapper further explained the new sound. Following the release of his debut album, he said he wanted to capture “the brotherhood ethos that bands have” through his sophomore effort.

“Music is about the feeling and emotion that goes into it. Like an artist making a painting, it’s the expression of that moment in time,” he said. “I really felt like I didn’t want to rap, whereas before, rap was the only way I could express myself with the tools I had. Now that I have more freedom to create and do more, why wouldn’t we change it up?”

Quotable Lyrics

Rich get rich and I been one of them

I still see it in my friends, the jealousy

They wanna be me, the grass ain’t always green on the other side

A scary sight at Halloween

I got a few tricks, so we can get a treat