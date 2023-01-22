A misunderstanding over one of Jay-Z’s lyrics on “Big Pimpin‘” allegedly played a role in Pimp C being hesitant to appear on the iconic track. Roc-A-Fella A&R Kyambo “Hip-Hop” Joshua recalled the story during a recent appearance on the R.O.A.D. Podcast.

He explained that Pimp C thought that Jay was referring to masturbating when he rapped, “Let ’em play with the dick in the truck.”

However, Pimp C’s first issue with appearing on “Big Pimpin'” was his respect for 2Pac. The late legend’s death was still recent at the time they recorded the song.

“But once he got past that, he thought Jay was saying that he was playing with his dick in the truck,” Joshua recalled. “So he’s like, ‘Man, I’m not getting on no song with another man talkin’ bout playing with hisself in the truck! Young Hop, you my boy, but what you tryna have me doin’, man?’ He said, ‘That’s like career suicide!’”

From there, they clarified that Jay was referring to female passengers who would be in the car with him.

“He said, ‘I could see that. That makes sense now.’ Then he kinda got closer to doing it,” Joshua added.

Jay-Z was eventually able to convince UGK to appear on “Big Pimpin’.” He included the song on his fourth studio album, Vol. 3… Life and Times of S. Carter. The song was a massive success, peaking at No. 18 on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart. It also helped propel the album to triple platinum status in the time since its release.

Check out Kyambo “Hip-Hop” Joshua’s appearance on R.O.A.D. Podcast below.

