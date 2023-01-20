Paul George and the Los Angeles Clippers are in the midst of a fairly inconsistent season. With Kawhi Leonard experiencing injuries, the Clippers simply have not found the momentum they were hoping for. However, they do have a solid roster that could make a splash in the postseason.

For George, this stint in Los Angeles has been all about proving himself. He has tried to get over the whole “Playoff P” nickname that has plagued him for years. Overall, it has been hard to shake off, but he is starting to show that he can be a clutch player.

Paul George #13 of the LA Clippers is seen during the game against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on December 31, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

Paul George Goes Off

Recently, Paul George was involved in a car accident. Typically, car accidents are incredibly annoying as they can be costly, dangerous, and in some cases traumatizing. However, the accident George was involved in allegedly turned into a hit and run, and George was able to ta capture a photo of the perpetrator.

Essentially, George was driving his new car and was hit. Subsequently, the kid driving had no interest in solving the issue and just drove off. Consequently, this led to George posting a photo on social media where he is now looking for any leads.

“Anybody know this kid is? DM me,” he wrote. “This kid hit and run my brand new car today then dipped without giving me his driver’s license. If you know him tag him.”

Overall, this is a pretty bad look for the kid in question. Although, he is probably going to get some street cred at school as the guy who hit Paul George and ran away.

Let us know what you think of this situation, in the comments section down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the sports world.

[Via]