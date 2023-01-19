Kodak Black is one of the biggest artists in the rap game. Ever since his XXL Freshman List appearance in 2016, Kodak has continued to evolve. Overall, fans love him, and that is not going to change. One could even say he has one of the most dedicated fanbases out there.

If you have been following Kodak, you know that he is constantly repping “Sniper Gang.” For those who may not know, this is Kodak’s record label. He is constantly talking about the label on his songs, and he is always adding to the roster. Additionally, there is a whole line of “Sniper Gang” merch.

Kodak Black attends the 2022 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)

Kodak Black Gets New Shoes

According to a TikTok from @markoterzo which was reposted by DJ Akademiks, you can see that Kodak got himself some brand-new shoes. However, these aren’t any old regular shoe. Instead, he got himself a custom pair of kicks that look like some sort of Nike Air Force 1 Low spoof.

As you will eventually see, these customs are meant to pay homage to “Sniper Gang.” Firstly, we get a grey camo upper which fits into the whole military aesthetic. Lastly, instead of a Nike swoosh, there is a graphic of a sniper rifle. Kodak was very impressed with this custom, and you can tell he is eager to wear them.

Overall, it is a dope shoe that serves its purpose quite nicely. For now, it remains to be seen if any other member of “Sniper Gang” will be receiving these. Perhaps Kodak may even start selling these on the “Sniper Gang” merch store. After all, there are plenty of fans who would be happy to cop these.

Let us know what you think of these shoes, in the comments section down below. Additionally, keep it locked to HNHH for the latest news from around the sneaker world.

