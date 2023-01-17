If you know anything about Charles Barkley, it is that he loves to speak his mind. Of course, this is especially true on Inside The NBA which is part of TNT‘s NBA coverage. Overall, he is a pretty hilarious figure, however, he does upset some people from time to time.

On any given night, you can never predict who his next target will be. On Monday night, however, Barkley was going after the likes of Rudy Gobert. Gobert was traded in the offseason to the Minnesota Timberwolves, and he brought back a record haul. However, he has yet to live up to the price tag, and Barkley has taken notice.

Charles Barkley at the NCR Pro-Am prior to the PGA TOUR Champions Regions Tradition at Greystone Golf and Country Club on May 11, 2022 in Birmingham, Alabama. (Photo by Tracy Wilcox/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

Charles Barkley Doesn’t Hold Back

Barkley was prompted to speak about Gobert because the T-Wolves were playing the Utah Jazz, who traded Rudy. In the end, the Jazz came out victorious, which defeats the whole purpose of that trade. Charles Barkley was so disgusted by it all that he couldn’t help himself. Consequently, he dubbed this the worst deal in the history of the league.

“The Timberwolves made the worst trade in NBA history… That was so stupid that trade,” Barkley said matter-of-factly. Overall, this is an incredibly harsh assessment of the situation. However, you cannot blame Barkley for this take as it is true that Gobert has been truly awful.

— Charles Barkley#RaisedByWolvespic.twitter.com/7u8GA4ogIf — 𝐓𝐚𝐥𝐤𝐢𝐧' 𝐍𝐁𝐀 (@_Talkin_NBA) January 17, 2023

If you are a Timberwolves fan, it probably doesn’t feel very good right now. Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns are not the duo fans expected them to be. Instead, it looks like the T-Wolves have made a huge mistake that will take years to correct.

