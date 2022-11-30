Charles Barkley and Michael Jordan used to be very good friends back in the day. Despite being competitors on the basketball court, the two used to always hang out away from the game. Additionally, they even appeared on an episode of Oprah together.

Unfortunately, their relationship is nonexistent now. This is all because of some comments that Barkley made about how Jordan is running the Charlotte Hornets. Consequently, Jordan became very upset, and since that time, he has not spoken to Charles.

Former NBA player Charles Barkley tees off on the 15th hole during round one of the American Century Championship at Edgewood Tahoe South golf course on July 9, 2020 in South Lake Tahoe, Nevada. (Photo by Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)

Charles Barkley Speaks About Fallout

Just a few weeks ago, Barkley was open and honest about their fallout. He spoke in detail about it all, and fans were interested in the story. Subsequently, he got to speak on this again, this time with Taylor Rooks of Bleacher Report. As you will see down below, Barkley felt like he needed to be honest with MJ, and that no one gets a pass, even if you’re his friend.

“It’s a really unfortunate situation for me and him,” Barkley said. “But I’m gonna do my job first and foremost because I can’t criticize other coaches and general managers and give him a pass because he’s my best friend. I just can’t do that.

“I said that and I had no problem saying it because it was the truth. And he took offense. He called me and it wasn’t a pleasant conversation. And we haven’t spoken since then.”

Jordan is known for being the Michael Jordan of holding grudges. He still hates Isiah Thomas, and his anger with Barkley still seems to run deep. Having said that, a reconciliation seems very unlikely at this point.

