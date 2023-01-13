J.I. brought a healthy dose of nostalgia with the release of his latest single, “It’s Officially Done.”

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – OCTOBER 29: J.I the Prince of N.Y attends Power 105.1 Powerhouse 2022 at Prudential Center on October 29, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

Today, the “Toxic” rapper returned with his first offering of the new year. “It’s Officially Done” brings a classic New York swag to the forefront with a bit of modernization. The rapper takes on a sample from 112’s “It’s Over Now” and transforms it into a smooth banger. His melodies shine on the record but he also showcases his growth and maturity over the years.

J.I.’s kept a consistent stream of music on hand in the past few years since releasing Welcome To GStarr Vol. 1 in 2020. He dropped off the third installment in the Hood Life Krisis series shortly after before releasing Young & Restless Vol. 1 Baby Don last year. During that time, he expanded well-beyond New York with collaborations alongside artists in the UK and even Spanish-speaking rappers.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 01: J.I the Prince of N.Y attends Happy Munkey 5 Year Anniversary Rebrand Celebration on October 01, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

J.I. certainly came a long way since his appearance on The Rap Game — the same show that gave Latto her big break. The rapper’s gone onto earn co-signs from artists like Drake and Roddy Ricch while carving his sound out further. We’re excited to hear what he has up his sleeve this year.

Check out his new single below.

Quotable Lyrics

Before you last a day inside these kicks, you gotta polish ’em

I could make you wet but I can’t make no promises

40 thousand dollars on my wrist to see what time it is

When you was fucked up, who you called on? When you slip up, who you fall on?