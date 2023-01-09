If you became a sneakerhead in the 90s, you probably got to enjoy the initial Nike Air Max 97 offerings. Overall, this is an iconic Air Max sneaker as it contains some distinct aesthetics that are hard to miss. Over the years, the shoe has grown in popularity and remains huge amongst streetwear enthusiasts.

In 2017, the shoe celebrated its 20th anniversary which led to a resurgence. Since that time, Nike has been able to keep up the momentum. In 2022, the 25th anniversary brought about the return of some monumental offerings, including the “Silver Bullet.”

Image via Nike

A Nike Air Max 97 Classic

Subsequently, another classic Nike Air Max 97 will be returning. Below, you can see the official images for the Air Max 97 “Gold Bullet.” This was a phenomenal twist on the OG “Silver Bullet” and it remains popular, to this day. Just looking at these photos, you can’t help but marvel at this creation.

Firstly, the sneaker lives up to its name by containing numerous rows of gold throughout the upper. Secondly, the midsole offers some contrast as we get white with a translucent Air Max unit. Lastly, black and red are placed throughout, specifically on the Nike branding.

Gold Bullet – Image via Nike

For those of you out there who already have a pair of these, this release will be a bit redundant. However, if you are just getting into sneakers and you want an iconic shoe in your collection, then these will be a must-cop. Over the coming months, we’re sure Nike will continue to reveal new Air Max 97s.

Release Details

If you are trying to cop these, you will be able to do so as of Friday, January 13th for a price of $185 USD. Let us know what you think of these kicks, down in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news from around the sneaker world.

Image via Nike

Nike Air Max 97 – Image via Nike

Image via Nike

