Serge Ibaka had some smoke for Kendrick Perkins yesterday as the former NBA star made a snide comment about Serge. This took place during First Take as Perkins was speaking about his time with the Oklahoma City Thunder. Perkins made a joke about Ibaka faking his age which is a negative trope typically used against African people.

Overall, Ibaka did not appreciate this joke. Subsequently, he took to Twitter where he unleashed a Twitter thread on Perkins. He noted that the stereotype is harmful and that it shouldn’t be used. Furthermore, he even went after Perkins for being a bad teammate who was a snake in the locker room.

You can talk about my game If I don’t play well, I will never have a problem with that. But to talk extra for no reason is really not acceptable. It is disrespectful to me and I feel like it is disrespectful to many Africans who have to live with that unfounded accusation. — Serge Ibaka (@sergeibaka) December 26, 2022

Although I am disappointed I am not surprised to see these actions from someone who got his job by breaking the locker room code and by spreading lies about two of his former teammates and brothers like KD and Russ. — Serge Ibaka (@sergeibaka) December 26, 2022

I understand everyone needs to do their job and take care of their families, but you are proof not everybody knows how to do it with class and dignity. I have more to say about you but I am not that kind of person, but this time you went too far. — Serge Ibaka (@sergeibaka) December 26, 2022

"Although I am disappointed I am not surprised to see these actions from someone who got his job by breaking the locker room code and by spreading lies about two of his former teammates and brothers like KD and Russ," Ibaka wrote. "When KD had a bad game you criticized him behind his back, and when Russ had a bad game then you criticized him. You were not a locker room leader, and then you continued doing the same in the media."

Prior to seeing these tweets, Perkins actually apologized to Ibaka. He noted that he meant no offense and that he wanted to sincerely apologize. Of course, that energy did not last long.

Hey @sergeibaka my bad homie if I offended you. It’s was a joke! My bad if it made you feel some type of way!!! My apologies my brother https://t.co/n1SCzEnQL1 — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) December 26, 2022

Kendrick Perkins Claps Back

In the tweet below, Kendrick Perkins actually went scorched earth on Serge Ibaka. He claimed to have some dirt on the player that he will never tell the public. Overall, it was quite the tweet that had fans questioning what Perkins might know.

“Did you say spreading lies at @sergeibaka ?” Perkins wrote. “Please don’t get me started homie!!!! Please don’t. I’m not about to talk about those OKC days and what you were doing in that locker room. I will not… but you definitely need to stop because you know I KNOW!!!! Carry on tho…”

Did you say spreading lies at @sergeibaka ? Please don’t get me started homie!!!! Please don’t. I’m not about to talk about those OKC days and what you were doing in that locker room. I will not… but you definitely need to stop because you know I KNOW!!!! Carry on tho… — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) December 26, 2022

Needless to say, this was not the beef we were expecting this week.

