UFC Hall of Famer Stephan Bonnar has passed away at the age of 45. Bonnar reportedly died of presumed heart complications while at work. UFC president Dana White confirmed his death in a statement on Saturday.

“Stephan Bonnar was one of the most important fighters to ever compete in the Octagon,” White told UFC.com after his passing. “His fight with Forrest Griffin changed the sport forever, and he will never be forgotten. The fans loved him, related to him and he always gave them his best. He will be missed.”

LAS VEGAS, NV – JULY 06: (L-R) Forrest Griffin and Stephan Bonnar pose for photos with their UFC Hall of Fame plaques during the UFC Fan Expo Las Vegas 2013 at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center on July 6, 2013 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Al Powers/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Bonnar made a name for himself during the first season of The Ultimate Fighter. He took on Forrest Griffin in the final fight. It is widely considered one of the most important bouts in the sport’s history. Both fighters were inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame in 2013.

“The UFC family is saddened by the passing of UFC Hall of Famer Stephan Bonnar. We send our sincerest condolences to his family and friends,” a post from the UFC’s social media accounts reads.

All-in-all, Bonnar competed in mixed martial arts for 13 years from 2001-14. He finished his career 15-9 in 24 bouts. During his career, he fought numerous future and former UFC champions, including Griffin, Tito Ortiz, Anderson Silva, Rashad Evans, Jon Jones, Lyoto Machida, and Mark Coleman.

Outside of fighting, Bonnar has also worked as an MMA analyst for both ESPN and Fox Sports. Additionally, he made multiple appearances with Impact Wrestling in 2019.

