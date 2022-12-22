Matt Barnes is someone who calls out people for being lame, and that is exactly what he did this week with Wally Szczerbiak. For those who don’t know, Szczerbiak had some choice words for Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton. The former NBA star was straight up hating on the kid which subsequently upset people.

“Mr. Supposed, wannabe, fake All-Star with the big miss there… Last chance, down 3 for the wannabe All-Star,” Szczerbiak said. “He’s in his 2nd year, he’s a very good player. He’s not gonna make the All-Star team.”

Wally Szczerbiak goes in on Tyrese Haliburton:



"Mr. Supposed, wannabe, fake All-Star with the big miss there… Last chance, down 3 for the wannabe All-Star. He's in his 2nd year, he's a very good player. He's not gonna make the All-Star team."pic.twitter.com/exSffecp9C — NBA Retweet (@RTNBA) December 21, 2022

Matt Barnes Responds

Barnes went on All The Smoke and hit Szczerbiak with a reality check on his comments. Overall, Barnes just wishes that former players had more respect for the current generation. Moreover, he thinks what the Knicks broadcaster did was simply out of line, and makes no sense.

“This bum as motherf*cker Wally Szczerbiak has just completely disrespected Tyrese Haliburton, who’s leading the league in assists, calling him a fake All-Star and fake this and fake that, and it’s just like, why?” Barnes said. “Like, what’s the point of that? Like, what do you get out of that?”

“I thought what Wally Szczerbiak did was some bitch ass shit”



— Matt Barnes pic.twitter.com/ghD3kBjqZC — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) December 21, 2022

Haliburton Reacts

Following this news, Haliburton got to speak with Taylor Rook of Bleacher Report. During this conversation, Haliburton was asked about the Szczerbiak slander. Overall, Haliburton isn’t fazed by it, although he barely knows who the former NBA player is.

“I know the name Wally Szczerbiak, I couldn’t tell you where he played, I couldn’t tell you what he did,” Haliburton said.

Tyrese Haliburton responds to Wally Szczerbiak calling him a “wannabe All-Star” 👀



(via @taylorrooks) pic.twitter.com/S9sdzz6Ixo — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 21, 2022

Hopefully, people start to put some respect on Haliburton’s name. He is a phenomenal young star who is showing himself to be a more than capable young man. If he does make the All-Star team, then it will most definitely be deserved.

Let us know what you think of this controversy, in the comments section down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news from around the sports world.

[Via]