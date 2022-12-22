Matt Barnes Rips Wally Szczerbiak For Tyrese Haliburton Slander
Matt Barnes had some harsh words for Wally Szczerbiak.
Matt Barnes is someone who calls out people for being lame, and that is exactly what he did this week with Wally Szczerbiak. For those who don’t know, Szczerbiak had some choice words for Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton. The former NBA star was straight up hating on the kid which subsequently upset people.
“Mr. Supposed, wannabe, fake All-Star with the big miss there… Last chance, down 3 for the wannabe All-Star,” Szczerbiak said. “He’s in his 2nd year, he’s a very good player. He’s not gonna make the All-Star team.”
Matt Barnes Responds
Barnes went on All The Smoke and hit Szczerbiak with a reality check on his comments. Overall, Barnes just wishes that former players had more respect for the current generation. Moreover, he thinks what the Knicks broadcaster did was simply out of line, and makes no sense.
“This bum as motherf*cker Wally Szczerbiak has just completely disrespected Tyrese Haliburton, who’s leading the league in assists, calling him a fake All-Star and fake this and fake that, and it’s just like, why?” Barnes said. “Like, what’s the point of that? Like, what do you get out of that?”
Haliburton Reacts
Following this news, Haliburton got to speak with Taylor Rook of Bleacher Report. During this conversation, Haliburton was asked about the Szczerbiak slander. Overall, Haliburton isn’t fazed by it, although he barely knows who the former NBA player is.
“I know the name Wally Szczerbiak, I couldn’t tell you where he played, I couldn’t tell you what he did,” Haliburton said.
Hopefully, people start to put some respect on Haliburton’s name. He is a phenomenal young star who is showing himself to be a more than capable young man. If he does make the All-Star team, then it will most definitely be deserved.
