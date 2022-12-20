Kevin Durant has always repped for his home state of Maryland. Whenever he has the opportunity, Durant will make charitable contributions to organizations in the area. Additionally, he has expressed support for the schools in the state, especially at the HBCU level.

KD grew up in Prince George’s County, which just so happens to be where Bowie State University is located. BSU is an HBCU, and this week, KD decided to make a massive charitable contribution to the school.

Kevin Durant #7 of the Brooklyn Nets looks on against the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena on December 18, 2022 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

Kevin Durant x BSU

According to blackenterprise.com, Durant’s contribution is upwards of $500,000. This is a massive amount of money that will go towards renovating the school’s basketball facility. Overall, they want to improve the court, while also adding a press box, and more seats.

Subsequently, Kevin’s mom Wanda spoke to the school about this recent donation. As she explained, this is something KD always wanted to do as BSU is located right where he grew up. Moreover, Bowie State president Aminta Breaux made a statement about Durant’s generosity.

“We’re grateful for the resources that Kevin Durant and his family foundation have generously donated to Bowie State University to advance student success in achieving their academic goals,” Breaux said. “His contributions will go a long way towards updating our facilities and ensure a top-tier athletic experience for all of our students. The foundation has already built a network of community-centric services within the Durant Center in Prince George’s County that is exemplary.

Overall, this is great news for Bowie State as they will be able to provide their students with an incredible athletic experience. Hopefully, the renovations go well and Durant gets to attend a game in the future.

