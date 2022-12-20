Tom Browning, who won the 1990 World Series with the Cincinnati Reds, has died at the age of 62. The Boone County Sheriff’s Office confirmed his passing on Monday.

Officers responded to a call to Browning’s home which reported that a man was not breathing. On the scene, they discovered the retired pitcher was unresponsive on his couch. Officer and E.M.S. personnel attempted life-saving measures, but they were unsuccessful. Authorities do not suspect foul play.

1989: CINCINNATI REDS PITCHER TOM BROWNING DELIVERS A PITCH AGAINST THE DODGERS AT DODGER STADIUM IN LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA. MANDATORY CREDIT: STEPHEN DUNN/ALLSPORT

The Cincinnati Reds released a statement afterward mourning the loss on Tuesday.

“The entire Reds family is stunned and deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Tom Browning,” the team said. “Affectionately referred to as ‘Mr. Perfect,’ Tom was a true Red who after his playing made the Cincinnati area his home and remained heavily involved within the organization.”

They further continued: “A fan favorite, the Reds Hall of Famer touched fans’ hearts at team events, Reds Hall of Fame festivities and Reds Community Fun activities. We join Reds Country in mourning the loss of one of our all-time greats, who created so many memories and magical moments for us all. Our deepest condolences to Tom’s family during this difficult time.”

Browning joined the Reds as a ninth-round draft pick in 1982. He made his debut with the team two years later as a 24-year-old.

In addition to winning the World Series, Browning notably threw the 12th perfect game in MLB history in 1988. He was also an All-Star in 1991. He retired with the Kansas City Royals in 1995.

Following his playing career, Browning released a book titled Tom Browning’s Tales from the Reds Dugout in 2006.

Check out the Reds’ statement below.

Never forget when Tom Browning left the Reds' bullpen during a game at Wrigley, went across the street and hung out on one of the apartment rooftops 😂



RIP to an absolute LEGEND 🙌 pic.twitter.com/UN7DqrleKq — The Game Day MLB (@TheGameDayMLB) December 19, 2022

[Via]