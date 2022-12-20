Donovan Mitchell is currently on the Cleveland Cavaliers, however, many fans know him for his work with the Utah Jazz. Mitchell got to spend five years with the Jazz franchise before being traded in the offseason. While he never went far in the playoffs with the Jazz, he did put up incredible numbers.

Recently, Mitchell reflected on his time with Jazz with Marc J. Spears of Andscape. Mitchell was very honest about his experience, noting that he felt like Jazz fans were draining. This is mostly due to their takes on racial issues, particularly during the George Floyd protests.

Donovan Mitchell #45 of the Cleveland Cavaliers drives to the basket during the third quarter against the Orlando Magic at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on December 02, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Cavaliers defeated the Magic 107-96. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Donovan Mitchell Jersey Retirement

During the interview with Spears, Mitchell was asked about having his jersey retired by the Jazz. Mitchell was quick to say he doesn’t deserve it. After just five years with the team, Donovan Mitchell acknowledges he simply didn’t achieve enough.

“I don’t think I did enough,” Mitchell said. “I hold myself to a high standard. Now, other people may feel that it should. I’d be happy and forever grateful, honored and blessed for sure for that to happen. But I don’t think I’ve done enough in five years to have my jersey up there with Karl [Malone], John [Stockton], Pistol Pete [Maravich] and Darrell Griffith. I got a long way in my career to go to continue to be better.”

Donovan Mitchell #45 of the Cleveland Cavaliers talks to a reporter after the game against the Los Angeles Lakers at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on December 06, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Cavaliers defeated the Lakers 115-100. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Mitchell’s take on his own career is pretty agreeable here. While he certainly made the Jazz a relevant team for five years, there is no way he could actually get his jersey retired.

