Michael Jordan has always been known for being extremely competitive in everything he does. When it comes to basketball, this is especially true. Overall, MJ is probably the most competitive player in NBA history as he would even create fake scenarios just for extra motivation.

As an NBA owner, Jordan hasn’t seen the same kind of success he saw as a player. Despite this, he still maintains that competitive spirit. Consequently, this has led to some intense moments with his players. In fact, Stephen Jackson had an interesting run-in with Jordan when he was on the Charlotte Bobcats. As you will see, it was the most MJ thing you’ll ever hear.

Michael Jordan Calls Out His Team

Jackson was a guest on Million Dollaz Worth of Game, where he recalled the hilarious story. The situation was quite simple. After a horrible game, Jordan came into the locker room and cussed out the team, before telling Jackson and Gerald Wallace to take off their Jordans. In MJ’s eyes, they weren’t worthy of his footwear.

“After the game, he’s just going off on us, like we need to get our s–t together, right? I made some little comment and said, ‘he ain’t saying that. He can’t even practice the next day,” Jackson explained. “[Then MJ rebutted,] ‘back on that s–t. You think y’all did something. […] Take my shoes off. That s–t was kind of directed to me and Gerald Wallace ‘coz we the leaders of the team. He was going off on us to the point that he gets on the second team in practice… and we lose!”

Jackson went on to note that Jordan was dominant during the practice, and he even ended things off with a dunk. Overall, this is quintessential Michael Jordan. Unfortunately, this mentality has yet to result in much success for his Hornets, who used to be the aforementioned Bobcats.

