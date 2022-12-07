Natan Levy had a big weekend in the UFC as he won a fight over Genaro Valdez by unanimous decision. Immediately after the fight, he decided to use his platform to take aim at none other than Kanye West. Levy is Jewish, and as one can imagine, he has taken offense to Ye’s rhetoric.

Overall, Levy’s message to Ye was a strong one. In the video clip down below, you can even hear him challenge Kanye to meet face-to-face. It’s a pretty strong statement, although Levy just wanted to speak up for his people. “Kanye West, if you’ve got a problem with me or my people, come see me, bro,” he said.

Natan Levy Gets Pushback

While speaking with TMZ this week, Levy revealed that he actually got quite a bit of hate following his statement. However, he made sure to note that he had also been hit with some love from the sports world. Needless to say, Levy’s statement mattered a great deal to people.

“My interview, most of the comments are antisemitic. Most of the comments say, ‘Hey, look, actually I think Kanye is right,'” Natan Levy said. “I’m always getting a lot of hate just for being who and what I am, which I’m fine with. It’s not fun, but, right now I’m getting more.

“I’m also getting a lot of love. There is also a lot of positive out there. I’m getting a lot of love. A lot of reinforcement. I’m getting a lot of friends, a lot of people who speak up. Post the video and share it and saying ‘stop the hate.'”

Despite the hate, Levy seems eager to get back into the Octagon. He currently has a record of 8-1, and he has the potential to ascend even higher within the UFC. Hopefully, he is able to make it happen.

