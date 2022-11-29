Karl-Anthony Towns has been a franchise staple for the Minnesota Timberwolves. In fact, the Timberwolves traded their entire draft future just to pair Towns with Rudy Gobert. The T-Wolves think they are in win-now mode, however, this bet has not paid off so far.

Towns is currently averaging 20.8 points per game and his team is only 10-11 which puts them 10th in the Western Conference. Overall, it’s not the greatest start to the year, and fans are worried about the rest of the season. For instance, the team is on a three-game losing skid.

Karl-Anthony Towns Injured

On Monday night, things went from bad to worse for the team as KAT suffered a lower leg injury. In the clip down below, Towns could be seen clutching at his leg while running up the court.

Prayers up for Karl-Anthony Towns 🙏🏾



He had to be helped off the floor after suffering a non-contact injury to his lower right leg pic.twitter.com/MapEInsJYD — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) November 29, 2022

Subsequently, Towns got an MRI of his leg. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, he will have to miss four to six weeks with a calf strain. Some feared it was an Achilles injury, although the MRI showed that this is simply not the case.

Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns is expected to miss several weeks with his calf strain, sources tell me and @JonKrawczynski. Great news: Tests showed no structural damage to Towns’ Achilles. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 29, 2022

No matter what, this is a big loss for the T-Wolves who will now have to rally around Anthony Edwards and Gobert. This team is built around KAT’s strengths, and without him, it could be a very long month and a half.

Karl-Anthony Towns #32 of the Minnesota Timberwolves reacts after being injured in the third quarter against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena on November 28, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

The Western Conference is proving to be extremely competitive, and it will be hard for any team to make up ground. Nonetheless, the T-Wolves will have no choice but to try.

