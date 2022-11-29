Aaron Rodgers is known around the NFL for being a pretty interesting character. Additionally, he is also known for being into the conspiracy side of things. Some have even referred to him as the Kyrie Irving of the NFL. This is because he is always questioning the status quo.

That said, Rodgers has turned some fans off of him in recent years. His recent COVID vaccine takes and political takes have upset some people, which has led to a lot of booing. Consequently, Rodgers has had to respond to his actions. However, he doesn’t care what people have to say.

Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers reacts after throwing an incomplete pass during the first quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on November 27, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Aaron Rodgers & 9/11

Interestingly enough, one of Rodgers’ areas of interest includes 9/11 conspiracies. This revelation was made by former Packers backup quarterback DeShone Kizer who was on “The Breneman Show” this week. It was here that Kizer explained how Rodgers immediately brought up 9/11 when they met for the first time.

“He shut the door and the first thing that came out of Aaron Rodgers’ mouth was, ‘Do you believe in 9/11?'” Kizer said. “He was like, ‘You should read up on that.’ And then we just start learning up about the playbook, and I was like, ‘Wow I don’t know where this is going.’ What it ended up being was a thought experiment where he wanted me to go back and look into some of the conspiracies around it.”

At first, Kizer seemed completely weirded about by the interaction, however, he eventually caught on to what was happening. Overall, Kizer believes Rodgers is a cool guy, and he enjoyed learning from him.

