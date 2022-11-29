LeBron James and the Lakers are going through it to start the season. They currently have a record of 7-12 and there are many people who feel like they won’t go very far. Furthermore, they lost in epic fashion to the Indiana Pacers last night as the team gave up a 17-point lead late.

Not to mention, it came at the expense of LeBron’s health. At one point in the game, LeBron went down with what appeared to be an ankle injury. The Lakers superstar eventually came back into the game, however, he had numerous fans worried.

LeBron sprains his ankle and exits to the locker room pic.twitter.com/OCCrCGe8WF — LakeShowYo (@LakeShowYo) November 29, 2022

At this point in his career, LeBron is injury prone. He is 37 years old and next month, he will turn 38. It is almost impossible to keep your body in perfect condition at that age, especially when you play for so many minutes. Having said that, it remains to be seen what LeBron will do in the next game.

LeBron James Speaks On Injury

According to Clutch Points, LeBron was asked by reporters about his injury. In the end, he seemed to take a more sarcastic tone, saying “It was better before it happened.” This pretty well tells us nothing about whether or not LeBron is actually okay. However, the fact he returned to the game is a decent sign.

LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts during play against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first quarter at Crypto.com Arena on November 06, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

The Lakers are going to need a healthy LeBron if they want to get back into a playoff position. There are still 63 more games to be played, but as it stands, the Lakers are not looking particularly strong. Hopefully for them and their fans, they can start to play winning basketball again.

