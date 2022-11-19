Giannis Antetokounmpo isn’t known for his temper. In the past, the NBA star has actively tried to diffuse beefs, though some players have said he’s not as nice as he seems.

But on Friday night, Giannis Antetokounmpo’s anger was on full display. After his Milwaukee Bucks lost to the Philadelphia 76ers, the MVP disrespected a Wells Fargo Center employee. In a video which has now gone viral, Giannis can be seen yelling at the staff member. He then shoving the employee’s ladder out of the way.

PHILADELPHIA, PA – NOVEMBER 18: Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks dunks the ball against the Philadelphia 76ers in the first quarter at the Wells Fargo Center on November 18, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Apparently, Giannis Antetokounmpo’s anger came from a verbal spat he had with Sixers player Montrezl Harrell. Harrell took a ball out of Giannis’s hands after the game, and told Giannis that he couldn’t have it back. They argued, and then Giannis got another ball and began trying to take free throw shots.

At this point, however, the arena staff member had started to set up a ladder by the hoop in order to “remove video equipment from the tops of both backboards,” according to The Athletic. Giannis walked up to the ladder and moved it, but the employee moved it back, needing to do his job. Giannis anger then boiled over, and he shoved the ladder again out of the way.

After the game, Giannis obviously realized he was in hot water, so he attempted to justify his actions. “I respect every player. I know some players don’t play now. They want to get some extra work, want to work on their skills and stuff. And I said, obviously we can shoot together. They said, they told me no, this is their court, I should leave,” Giannis explained. “I was like, I have three more free throws, I was at seven, I want to try to make 10 in a row. I shot my eighth one. Came and took the ball away from me and I was very surprised.”

“I feel like it’s very unprofessional. I would never take the ball away from a professional athlete when he’s trying to do his job,” Giannis then said. “I’ve never tried to disrespect anyone in any way, shape or form. I feel like today is just an unfortunate event that took place.”

Meanwhile, Montrezl Harrell had his own side of the story, which he wrote on Twitter. “Aye make sure you get the complete story,” he said. “I ask the man can he get off the court so I can workout they had to change the court over he ignore me so hey that’s what you get! Respect is respect! GOODNIGHT!”

