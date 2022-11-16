Supreme continues to be one of the biggest and best streetwear brands in the entire world. In just a couple of years from now, the brand will be celebrating its 30th anniversary, which is a huge mark to hit. We’re sure when the time comes, there will be plenty of amazing commemorative pieces.

In the meantime, Supreme has continuously given fans some truly amazing collaborations. The biggest company they consistently work with is none other than Nike. They have delivered so many amazing shoes in the past, and soon, they will be coming out with even more.

Supreme x Nike SB Dunk Low

According to the sneaker insider @k9_itsiant on Twitter, it appears as though the Supreme x SB Dunk Low will drop in 2023. Interestingly enough, this is a collab we have already seen between the two brands. In 2021, we got four star-filled colorways. Regardless, Nike and Supreme are running it back.

Supreme SB Dunk Low 2023. — MasterChefIan (@k9_itsiant) November 15, 2022

At this juncture, it is simply too early to tell what kind of collab this is going to be. Supreme and Nike have always tried to keep things unique, yet consistent. Having said that, we can imagine there will be multiple colorways and some sort of design element to help these stand out from the crowd. Additionally, there will probably be some sort of apparel to go with all of this.

Image via Nike

Overall, a collaboration between Nike and Supreme is likely to move the needle next year. These are two companies with a history of customer trust, and that probably won’t change anytime soon. Whether or not this collab will take place in the Fall or Spring, still remains to be seen.

There is still a lot of information to be delivered in regard to this collab, so stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news from around the sneaker world. In the meantime, let us know what you’d like to see from this collaboration, in the comments section down below.

