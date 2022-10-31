Supreme is one of the greatest streetwear brands of all time. Over the last 30 years, they have come through with some truly amazing pieces, and their collaborations have always been just as good. These collaborations are typically with other big brands, and if you have followed Supreme for a while, you know they like to work with Nike.

While working with Nike, Supreme has largely focused its attention on obscure silhouettes. For instance, in just a few days, Supreme and Nike will be dropping a collaboration that includes four colorways of the Nike Air Max 98 TL, which is an often-forgotten variation of the Air Max 98.

Image via Supreme

In the images provided, you can see that these four colorways are quite interesting as they offer a largely monochromatic feel, but not entirely. The first colorway is pink, while brown, white, and black offerings are also found here. These kicks have the Supreme logo on the back heel as well as the tongue.

Supreme has always had this fascination with Nike’s dad shoes. This is a continuation of that obsession, and if you are a fan of chunkier sneakers that immediately make a statement, then you will have no choice but to grab these.

Image via Supreme

We’re sure more Supreme and Nike collaborations will be dropping over the coming seasons. Nike and Supreme bring something out every year, and they have reason to stop now. These are two brands that are at the top of their respective games, and that is definitely not going to change very soon. Hopefully, we get some truly obscure silhouettes, in the future,

If you are planning on copping a pair of these, you can do just that as of Thursday, November 3rd over Supremenewyork.com. Let us know what you think, in the comments below, and stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the sneaker world.

Image via Supreme