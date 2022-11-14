The Weeknd says that he’s considering removing his Trilogy project from streaming services. The Toronto singer believes fans should hear the three projects encompassing the album in their original mixes.

The Weeknd’s mixtapes House of Balloons, Thursday, and Echoes of Silence all comprise the songs in Trilogy. He released of all them back in 2011, while he shared Trilogy a year later.

“If y’all wanna hear the trilogy how it’s supposed to be listened to … listen to House of Balloons, Thursday and Echoes of Silence individually,” The Weeknd explained. “Not all samples are on trilogy and the mix isn’t the original mix. But shout out trilogy but fyi, for the new fans, it isn’t an album.”

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MAY 27: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) The Weeknd accepts the Male Artist of the Year onstage at the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards at The Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California, which was broadcast live on FOX on May 27, 2021. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

He added that he “might get rid of the compilation” to avoid any further confusion.

However, The Weeknd says that he knows some fans like the compilation, so he’s not sure yet.

“But I also know there are fans of the compilation so I might not get rid of it.” he wrote. “But just want it to be clear for all the new fans and weirdly older fans …”

While Trilogy might not be around for long, House Of Balloons, Thursday, and Echoes Of Silence are all on digital streaming platforms in their original mixes. The projects feature some of The Weeknd’s biggest hits from early in his career including “Wicked Games,” “The Zone,” as well as “Twenty Eight,” “House of Balloons / Glass Table Girls,” and more.

Check out The Weeknd’s tweets regarding Trilogy below and stream the project before it’s potentially removed from streaming sites.

