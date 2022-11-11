Sonya Curry is the mother of Steph Curry, and over the years, she has been incredibly supportive of him. In numerous interviews, Sonya has recounted the sacrifices she made to make sure Steph had a successful career. Curry also had the help of his father Dell, who played in the NBA.

Sonya Curry Talks Abortion

In the United States, a women’s right to choose has been under attack. The Supreme Court overturned Roe V Wade a few months ago, which was a horrible decision for women’s rights. Now, some states will not allow women to get an abortion, which could lead to horrific outcomes.

Sonya Curry attends the 2022 ESPYs at Dolby Theatre on July 20, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images)

As it turns out, Sonya Curry once thought about having an abortion. During a recent podcast appearance, Curry even revealed that she thought about aborting her pregnancy with Steph. In the end, however, Curry was happy that she did not go through with it.

“Here’s this decision I made in this point, and look at the blessing that he has become,” Curry said. “I just thank God for that, and I say to God that it was meant to be and to not carry judgement. You don’t have to carry a lot of judgement forever. Give ourselves some grace in making the decision with what we had to make the decision with when we made it.”

Sonya Curry speaks out about how she almost had an abortion while pregnant with Steph.



Powerful stuff.@AdamsonAshley | @LisaMcCaffrey6 pic.twitter.com/5s225AZDmF — Bleav (@BleavNetwork) November 10, 2022

Reproductive Rights

Reproductive rights are a topic that is near and dear to a lot of people, not just women. Sonya Curry is in support of anyone’s right to choose, and while she ultimately kept Steph, she encourages others to do what they feel is right.

Moving forward, women throughout the United States are hoping for Roe V Wade to get codified into law. Whether or not democrats can get that done, still remains to be seen.

