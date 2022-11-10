Israel Adesanya is easily one of the best and most exciting fighters in the entire UFC. He is the current Middleweight champion, and on Saturday night, he will go up against Alex Pereira. It is expected that Adesanya will pull out the win, although you can never be sure when it comes to the UFC.

Israel Adesanya Stands Out

Adesanya is someone who has made a name for himself off of trash talk. He is a guy who speaks his mind, and he doesn’t mind if he comes across a certain way. Additionally, he loves to make jokes, which makes him one of the UFC’s most marketable superstars.

Israel Adesanya of Nigeria exits the octagon after his unanimous decision win over Jared Cannonier in their middleweight title bout during UFC 276 at T-Mobile Arena on July 02, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Interestingly enough, sometimes his honesty is misconstrued as a joke. He doesn’t mind looking a bit ridiculous, and that was especially true during his interview with Taylor Rooks. During the interview, Adesanya came through with some gems, and he also had a lot of insightful thinks to say about his career.

Despite this, his best soundbite came when Rooks asked him what the weirdest thing he did to make weight was. Izzy didn’t seem to want to answer the question, although he eventually caved. As you will see, the answer was quite NSFW.

Izzy’s Hilarious Admission

“In kickboxing back in the day, when I was an amateur, when I was really young, I did not have the fight dietitian… I wasn’t in the UFC. Ah f**k man, okay I… I busted a nut to make weight,” Adesanya admitted.

One thing about this job….you never know what you’re going to hear lmao



Asked Israel Adesanya the craziest thing he had to do to cut weight. We weren’t …expecting the response



Full ep: https://t.co/LyyqhV0Ob9 pic.twitter.com/EMPUJDbUcg — Taylor Rooks (@TaylorRooks) November 10, 2022

It’s moments like these that make UFC fans realize that Adesanya is a treasure. Fans want him to have a long and prosperous career, and he is well on his way to legendary status.

Let us know if you think he will win this Saturday, in the comments down below.

