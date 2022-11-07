If you remember the early 90s and are a sneakerhead, then you remember the Air Jordan 8. This is a shoe that Michael Jordan wore during his third championship run. He capped off the three-peat against the Phoenix Suns, and everyone absolutely loved it.

The Jordan 8 can be seen as a polarizing shoe due to the fact that it is so bulky. These look like yachts on some people’s feet, and it has led to some debate surrounding the silhouette. Just like any shoe, this model has its defenders, who will fight to the death for its honor.

Air Jordan 8 – Image via GOAT

Air Jordan 8 Anniversary

In 2023, the Air Jordan 8 is celebrating its 30th anniversary. This means a whole plethora of new retros and colorways are on the horizon. According to Sole Collector, one of the models that are set to come back is the “Playoffs” offering.

This colorway of the AJ8 was last seen back in 2013, and the 2023 version is expected to be similar. In the images below, you can see a black suede upper, with geometric graphics throughout. Grey, red, and blue, are placed all throughout this shoe, and you can’t help but love how bold the Air Jordan 8 is, as a whole.

Playoffs – Image via GOAT

Over the years, Jumpman has remained committed to delivering retros during big anniversaries. This year, we saw plenty of amazing Air Jordan 7 models, so this Jordan 8 resurgence should be a surprise to exactly no one. Hopefully, more great shoes are revealed soon.

Release Rumors

According to initial reports, it would appear as though this shoe will drop on September 2nd of 2023. This has yet to be confirmed by Jordan Brand, so stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates. As always, let us know what you think of these, in the comments down below.

Air Jordan 8 – Image via GOAT

Playoffs – Image via GOAT

