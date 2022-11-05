Community creator Dan Harmon says that Donald Glover could still be joining the cast of the upcoming spin-off film for the acclaimed sitcom. Glover starred in the original series as Troy Barnes, before leaving the show in the fifth season.

“For lack of a better word, there was a ball fumbled…[Glover] is down to clown,” Harmon said while speaking at Variety’s recent Business Managers Breakfast. “Man, I would not want to think about making [the movie] without Donald.”

PASADENA, CA – JANUARY 13: Actors Donald Glover, Danny Pudi, Gillian Jacobs, Joel McHale, Alison Brie, Ken Jeong, Yvette Nicole Brown and Executive Producer/ Creator Dan Harmon speak during the “Community” panel during the NBC Universal portion of the 2011 Winter TCA press tour held at the Langham Hotel on January 13, 2011 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

Harmon previously said that he still believed Glover would be involved while discussing the film with Variety, last month.

“I think that Donald is coming, based on word of mouth, but it’s just the deal isn’t official or wasn’t official,” he said at the time. “It would be difficult to really commit to doing this thing without Donald. So I believe he is coming back. I think if there’s names missing from a list, it’s because the names that are on the list, their deals are agreed upon enough that it’s OK to say they are on the list, and anybody that’s not on a list, it’s just not the case yet. So there is nothing official about anybody being out.”

While Glover still hasn’t been confirmed for Community: The Movie, Joel McHale, Danny Pudi, Alison Brie, Gillian Jacobs, Jim Rash, and Ken Jeong are all listed among the cast. Chevy Chase and Yvette Nicole Brown are two other big names from the original series not to be listed.

Be on the lookout for Community: The Movie in 2023 via Peacock.

