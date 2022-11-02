Michael Jordan is easily the best player to ever touch a basketball. That said, he is also a polarizing figure due to the fact that he was a tremendous trash-talker who didn’t care about offending people. He would go toe-to-toe with his own teammates, which just goes to show how much he cared about the game.

Considering his reputation, it should come as no surprise that Jordan had a lot of enemies throughout the league. The New York Knicks were a team that he went up against frequently, and guys like Chris Childs were always in the thick of things. So much so that Childs and Jordan almost fought on the court.

Mark Thompson/Getty Images

During an interview with VladTV, Childs revealed that he took issue with the fact that Michael Jordan used to get every single call. During the late 90s, referees used to let MJ get away with anything, and one time, Childs took matters into his own hands as he almost got into a fight with the superstar.

“He got away with a lot,” Childs said. “A lot of favoritism. When the referee tells you he earned that call, that’s basically cheating. That doesn’t make any sense to me. If it’s a foul or something that’s illegal, I don’t care how long you’ve been in it so I’ve asked referees and they’ll give me the emoji shrug so it’s like if you won’t deal with it, I’ll deal with it my own way.”

Eventually, Childs and Jordan worked things out and even played golf together. That said, Childs noted that had Jordan punched him in the face during their fight, it would have taken a lot longer for him to be on good terms with the GOAT.

Childs also recalled a time in which Scottie Pippen had a bet on whether or not he would shake MJ’s hand. When Jordan came to greet him, he extended his hand but Childs ultimately decline, saying “You can keep [your handshake], b*tch, I’ll see you in New York.”

Mark Thompson/Getty Images

Needless to say, Jordan is someone who angered a lot of people, and he got back the energy he gave out.