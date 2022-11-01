Kobe Bryant had a very interesting sneaker legacy. While he eventually ended his career with Nike, he started his career with Adidas. The Three Stripes brand developed some unique-looking sneakers that were hard to grasp at first. One of those shoes was none other than the Adidas Crazy 1.

At the time, these shoes were laughed at by sneakerheads and other basketball players. The shoes looked like boxy astronaut sneakers, and there was this stigma against them. In fact, one can compare it to the backlash Steph Curry faced when he started wearing Under Armour.

Image via Adidas

These days, people have changed their tune when it comes to the Kobe Adidas sneakers. There is a newfound nostalgia for all things based in the early 2000s, and the Adidas Crazy 1s certainly fit that bill. In fact, an Adidas Crazy 1 from the 2002 NBA Finals is set to return very soon.

The shoe in question is the Adidas Crazy 1 “Lakers Home,” which can be seen in the images provided by retailer Asphalt Gold. As you can see in these product shots, the shoe has a mostly grey upper, with purple and gold highlights all the way throughout. This makes for a shoe that very clearly represents the team that Kobe spent 20 years with.

This is a sneaker that first made its way to the market in 2006, and it is only fitting that it is back nearly 16 years later. If you have nostalgia for Kobe and the Lakers, these will be a great Christmas gift to yourself.

Image via Adidas

It is being reported that you can add these to your collection starting on Friday, November 11th on Adidas.com for $140 USD. As always, let us know what you think of these, in the comments section down below. Also, keep it locked to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world.

Image via Adidas