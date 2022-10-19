Kobe Bryant’s sneaker legacy actually began with Adidas. He released two signature sneakers with the brand, and for the most part, they were panned by critics. With that being said, there is some nostalgia surrounding these sneakers right now, so it should come as no surprise that Adidas would want to re-release some iconic colorways.

For instance, the brand is now coming through with the Adidas Crazy 1 in the “Sunshine” colorway. Kobe once wore this 1997 during the Dunk Contest, and now, they are set to return. In the official images below, you can see that the unique silhouette is covered in yellow, while the midsole is grey. From there, we have a black back heel and tongue, which brings the entire sneaker together. Overall, it is a solid look that Kobe fans will be excited by.

If you are thinking of going out and copping these, you will be able to do so as of Saturday, October 22nd for a price of $140 USD, over at Adidas.com. As always, let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section down below, and be sure to keep it locked to HNHH for all of the latest news and information from around the sneaker world.

