Some disturbing news is coming out of the NBA today as it was revealed that former star Eric Bledsoe has been arrested for domestic violence. As per a report from TMZ, Bledsoe was charged with misdemeanor domestic violence and has since been released from jail on bond.

As the story goes, police in Lost Hills, California were called to Bledsoe’s home at around 11 PM on Wednesday night. The call came from Bledsoe’s girlfriend, who told authorities that she had been slapped in the face by the former NBA star. Police went on to investigate further, and it ultimately led to his arrest and subsequent charges.

Following the incident, Bledsoe’s girlfriend went on Instagram and posted a photo of some of her injuries. This included a caption in which she called Bledsoe out for allegedly being abuser who has done these kinds of things before.

“NO RELATIONSHIP LIKE THIS IS EVER WORTH STAYING IN,” she wrote. “Domestic violence is real! This wasn’t the first time but I sat here and stayed so it’s my fault!! ERIC BLEDSOE really is a monster.”

This news came out just a day after it was revealed that Bledsoe would be taking his basketball talents to the Chinese Basketball Association for the Shanghai Sharks. Bledsoe hadn’t played NBA basketball in a while, so it made sense that he would want to go to China. With this latest arrest in mind, however, it now remains to be seen whether or not he will be able to leave the country.

Of course, Bledsoe has been playing in the NBA since 2010, when he was drafted by the Los Angeles Clippers. Throughout his career, he got to play for the Clippers, New Orleans Pelicans, Milwaukee Bucks, and even the Phoenix Suns.

This is currently a developing story, so stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates from around the NBA. We will be sure to bring you all of the latest information.

