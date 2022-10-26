Converse is one of the most recognizable sneaker brands in the entire world. Over the years, they have come through with some truly amazing sneakers, including the Converse Chuck Taylor, the Chuck 70, and various other silhouettes that are beloved by all ages. Almost everyone has owned a pair of Chuck’s at some point in their life and depending on where you grew up, the brand was a major part of the culture.

For instance, Los Angeles and the West Coast as a whole are known for wearing the brand religiously. This is why West Coast artists like Vince Staples are the perfect spokespeople for the brand. Staples has been working with Converse for a while now, and recently, he got to be part of the brand’s new campaign called “Create Now. Create Next.”

This campaign features 6-second films from upwards of 20 Converse-affiliated athletes and artists. Each film is supposed to be a way to showcase what these collaborators deem as “authentic.” Simply put, Converse is giving its partners a stake in the advertising process.

In an interview with VIBE, Staples got to talk about his latest project with Converse, and how he was involved in the creation of it all. You can also check out his 6-second film, below.

“It’s just always a great opportunity to do things that are synonymous with home and how people view us and things that have given us a sense of voice and a sense of creativity or ownership of something,” Staples said when asked about Converse’s relation to the West Coast. “It’s just an honor to be involved in this.”

Staples also went on to say that he was a big fan of his 6-second spot and that he really credits the Converse creative team for making things easy on him. “When you work with people who have a distinct vision, it becomes easy. So, Converse has always had a strong vision,” Staples said. “…They’re not going to ask you anything that’s out of character. Because they believe in the artist’s sense of self and being able to stand their own ground.

