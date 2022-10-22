Adam Sandler’s daughters, Sadie and Sunny, have reportedly been cast in their father’s upcoming Netflix movie, You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah! According to TMZ, the girls will earn $65,000 for their roles.

You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah! will follow “a young girl’s bat mitzvah plans comedically unravel and threaten to ruin one of the most important events of her young life.”

Aside from the Sandler and his girls, the film will star Idina Menzel, Sarah Sherman, Luis Guzmán, Ido Mosseri, Samantha Lorraine, Dylan Hoffman, Dean Scott Vazquez, Miya Cech, Ivory Baker, Dylan Dash, Millie Thorpe, Zaara Kuttemperoor, Judd Goodstein, and Kasey Bella Suarez. It is set to be directed by Sammi Cohen and written by Alison Peck

The movie is based on Fiona Rosenbloom’s 2005 novel of the same name, which also has a sequel titled, We Are So Crashing Your Bar Mitzvah.

You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah! is separate from Sandler’s reported second collaboration with Josh and Benny Safdie, which will be set in the world of high-end card collecting, according to Deadline. That untitled project is expected to begin filming in Q2 2023.

Sandler and the Safdie brothers first worked together on 2019’s Uncut Gems.

