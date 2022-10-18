Cara Delevingne seemed to be doing well during a public appearance at the Fremantle Photocall as part of the MIPCOM 2022 in Cannes on Monday night. Delevingne had reportedly been dealing with a combination of mental health and substance abuse issues in recent months.

For the night out, Delevingne sported a black strapless cut-out minidress and a gold necklace. The event was her second public appearance since rumors began to surface about her well-being. Delevingne previously attended a Paris Fashion Week event for her Cara Loves Karl collaboration with Chanel’s late creative director, Karl Lagerfeld.

(Photo by Anthony Ghnassia/Getty Images for Karl Lagerfeld )

In addition to being seen by paparazzi in rough shape at California’s Van Nuys Airport, her friend Margot Robbie was photographed leaving her apartment in distress days afterward.

TMZ reported that friends and family of Delevingne had been “advocating” for her to enter a treatment program.

“A doctor friend told me they’re planning to stage an intervention,” a London-based fashion and modeling insider recently told The New York Post. “Everyone knows her mother abused substances for years. Her mother is lucky to be alive. Cara spent her whole life being around drugs. She comes from a very troubled family.”

