If you have been watching Russell Wilson this season, then you know he has been horrible. The Denver Broncos thought they were getting a superstar quarterback, but instead, they actually have one of the worst starters in the entire league. The Broncos’ offense is pitiful and Wilson is certainly to blame as his play has been truly awful.

With that being said, there are plenty of analysts out there who have had harsh things to say about Wilson, and rightfully so. On shows like First Take, Stephen A. Smith has been more than eager to give his assessment of Wilson. Today, Smith did just that following another bad Broncos loss, this time at the hands of the Los Angeles Chargers.

Rachel Luna/Getty Images

As you can see in the clip down below, Smith heralded Wilson as the most disappointing player in the NFL. He went so far as to say that the Broncos don’t have a quarterback right now and that things are going on a downward spiral for them.

Smith even talked about the “Broncos Country, Let’s Ride” nonsense, which has not worked very well. The First Take host wants Wilson to just shut up and play, before this season becomes a lost cause.

.@stephenasmith says Russell Wilson is the most disappointing player in the NFL right now 😳 pic.twitter.com/RU25pVJti8 — First Take (@FirstTake) October 18, 2022

It’s hard to diagnose the problem with Wilson right now. No matter what, it is clear that his Broncos team is not good enough for the playoffs.