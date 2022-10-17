Miles Sanders and the Philadelphia Eagles remained undefeated last night as the team defeated the Dallas Cowboys by a score of 26-17. This was a game that fans had been waiting for, and now that the Eagles are undefeated, there is a real sense that they could go all the way to the Super Bowl for the second time in five seasons.

Sanders scored the opening touchdown against the Cowboys, and as you can see in the clip below, he did the GloRilla dance. If you remember, the dance was first done in the music video for “F.N.F. (Let’s Go) which is a song with Hitkidd. The dance has been a huge success, and it was the perfect way for Sanders to celebrate his big touchdown.

Philadelphia Eagles Running Back Miles Sanders did the GloRilla dance after scoring a touchdown 😂 pic.twitter.com/LBtaFDHO0Y — XXL Magazine (@XXL) October 17, 2022

As it turns out, GloRilla was paying attention to the celebration as she took to Twitter with an acknowledgment of what Sanders did.

“Y’all I luv football so much like it’s the only sport I’ll ever watch so for dem to be hitting my jook move is crazzzyyyy,” she wrote.

Y’all I luv football so much like it’s the only sport I’ll ever watch so for dem to be hitting my jook move is crazzzyyyy😂❤️shoutout to the eagles & giants — GloRilla 🦍 (@GloTheofficial) October 17, 2022

Hitting dances from hip-hop music videos following a touchdown is a tradition as old as time. We have seen plenty of “griddies” this season, and we’re sure GloRilla’s dance will also pick up traction as time goes on.

