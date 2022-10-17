Robbie Anderson was thrown out of the Carolina Panthers‘ game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday by his own team for arguing with his coaches on the sideline. The incident comes after reports surfaced that the team is fielding trade offers for the veteran wide receiver.

Anderson had been seen in a heated disagreement with the team’s receivers coach, Joe Dailey, during the fourth quarter of Carolina’s 24-10 loss. Soon after, the Panthers’ new head coach, Steve Wilkes, who replaced Matt Rhule, sent Anderson to the locker room.

(Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

After the game, Anderson told reporters that he had been upset about being taken out of the game on a key third down. Anderson failed to record a reception during the game, prior to being taken out.

While Anderson’s future with the organization is uncertain, the team is also reportedly fielding offers for their superstar running back, Christian McCaffrey.

Anderson joined the Panthers back in 2020 after playing for the New York Jets since signing as an undrafted free agent in 2016.

With Sunday’s loss, the Panthers now fall to 1-5 on the season.

Check out Anderson’s incident with the Panthers’ coaching staff below.

Here’s the video of Robbie Anderson getting in the face of Joe Dailey. pic.twitter.com/TR9agsvaFr — Joe Person (@josephperson) October 16, 2022

Robbie Anderson appears to have been sent to the locker room by the Carolina coaches.



📺: FOX pic.twitter.com/4a1N8MkV2K — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 16, 2022

