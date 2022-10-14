Alvin Kamara and three others were implicated in an assault that took place on February 8th just a few hours after this year’s Super Bowl. Kamara was arrested at the time and he was even brought up on some felony assault charges. It was also reported that the man had his orbital bone broken, which is a painful injury to have.

Now, according to TMZ, Darnell Greene, the alleged victim, is looking to sue Kamara for upwards of $10 million in damages. The photos of Green’s face following the altercation are gruesome, and it has been said that he sustained both physical and emotional trauma from the event.

Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

According to the lawsuit, Greene tried to get into an elevator, although Kamara kept him from doing so. This then led to a beatdown in which all four men ganged up on the plaintiff.

“The brutal violent assault broke Greene’s orbital lobe, severely injured his shoulder, back, and neck, and left him temporarily unconscious and helpless on the floor,” the lawsuit explains. “Medical testing confirmed a disfiguring facial fracture to Greene’s right orbital bone, blunt force trauma to his head, multiple disc protrusions, and structural tears in his shoulder. […] Darnell Greene refuses to allow the Commissioner, the authorities, or Kamara himself to sweep this matter under the rug.”

Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images

This is a developing story, so stay tuned to HNHH for updates.

