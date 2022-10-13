Kevin Hart has mastered the art of making millions of people laugh at his pain. Over the years, the famed comedian has allowed fans in on his personal life by vulnerably exposing his shortcomings. Kev has often been open about healing his relationship with his father, who was addicted to drugs when he was young.

Back in 2017, the Jumanji star spoke about repairing his relationship with his father, Henry Witherspoon, telling ET, “I choose to go positive instead of negative a lot and because of that, my relationship with my dad is amazing now! And my dad understands how I feel and how I look at things, and now my dad is focusing on being the best grandparent that he possibly can.”

Fortunately, the father-son duo got to mend their relationship before it was too late. On Wednesday (October 12), Kevin took to social media to announce that his father had passed away at age 75. “RIP to one of the realest & rawest to ever do it…Love you dad,” the actor wrote alongside a photo of himself alongside his father. “Gone but never forgotten….Give mom a hug for me….y’all did good man. Thank you for everything. I’m a better father because of you We will all make you proud.”

Kevin’s friends, family and colleagues flooded the comment section with their well wishes and condolences. Comedian Haha Davis wrote, “Damn Kev sorry bro prayers up.” Kevin’s Think Like A Man costar Lala Anthony chimed in, “Deepest condolences Kev. Sending love and prayers.” Comedian Chelsea Handler added, “Oh, sorry, Kev. He wouldn’t have left you before he knew you were good.”

Details on Witherspoon’s passing have yet to be revealed. Our thoughts and prayers are with Kevin and his family at this time.