Back in 2019, the baseball world was left stunned as Los Angeles Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs died of an overdose. He was found dead in his hotel room, and it led to a widespread investigation into what happened. Eventually, they found drugs like fentanyl in his system, which then led to a criminal investigation.

Eventually, authorities were led to Angels’ communications director Eric Prescott Kay. He was brought up on some very serious charges, and over the last few weeks, he has been on trial for supplying Skaggs with the drugs that ultimately killed him.

Jeff Gross/Getty Images

According to Fox News in Los Angeles, Kay has now been sentenced to 22 years in prison. He was found guilty on the following charges: “distribution of a controlled substance resulting in death and conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances.”

These kinds of sentences are becoming more and more common. For instance, the man who sold drugs to Mac Miller was hit with a 17.5-year jail sentence. Prosecutors are making an example out of shady drug dealings, and this is yet another example of that.

This remains a developing story, so stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates.