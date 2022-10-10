TwitchCon 2022 went down in San Diego this past weekend, and it was one for the books with a twerking session from Megan Thee Stallion herself alongside Halo‘s Master Chief, as well as a broken back from a foam pit dive gone wrong for adult film star Adriana Chechik.

A new report from TMZ reveals the adult actress suffered a severe injury while doing a victory dive from the top of a platform after winning a foam jousting match against another popular Twitch streamer, EdyBot.

Adult film actress Adriana Chechik accepts the award for Best Oral Sex Scene during the 2020 Adult Video News Awards at The Joint inside the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on January 25, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

The whole thing was caught on the convention’s Saturday (October 8) live stream, and though Chechik’s jump was undoubtedly impressive, the landing left her attempting to crawl out of the pit on her own with no luck, instead having to wait for someone to come assist her and assess the situation.

The next day, the 30-year-old shared the news of her major injury with fans on Twitter, writing, “Well, I broke my back in two places and am getting surgery to put a meter rod in for support today. Send your support. When it rains it pours and I am definitely feeling the rain right now.”

It’s been noted that standard foam pits, which are typically used for gymnastics, have pit-liner foam as a protective measure. The foam pile that Chechik dove into was reportedly less than 2 feet deep at the time of her incident.

Well, I broke my back in two places and am getting surgery to put a meter rod in for support today. Send your support. When it rains it pours and I am definitely feeling the rain right now. — adriana chechik (@adrianachechik) October 9, 2022

The Pennsylvania native isn’t the only one who wound up in the hospital after TwitchCon. Twitter user @loch_vaness shared photos from her venture into the foam, which ultimately resulted in a dislocated knee.

“Be careful on this thing guys,” she wrote on Sunday (October 9). “I’m currently at the hospital seeing if I broke anything.”

Be careful on this thing guys. I’m currently at the hospital seeing if I broke anything. 🥹 https://t.co/SNHHl5XZEE — LochVaness | TWITCHCON (@loch_vaness) October 9, 2022

