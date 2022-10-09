Flohio, whose real name is Funmi Ohiosumah, is a Nigerian hip-hop artist hailing from South London. The 30-year-old has a distinct sound as she experiments with out-of-the-ordinary beats and talks about a range of topics.

On Friday, October 7, Flohio dropped her album, Out of Heart. The project consisted of 12 songs and lasted a total of 38 minutes. Though it features an extensive list, the artist only had one featured artist, Hawa, allowing her listeners to become infatuated with her independent work.

While promoting her project online, Flohio wrote, “the algorithm’s all f*cked up. the people are getting tired and it might be a sh*tty time to drop music but f*ck all that, they can’t kill us all.”

Stream the entire project on the platforms below.

Tracklist

1. SPF

2. Highest

3. Leash

4. L.M.P.M

5. Cuddy Buddy

6. Grace

7. Yellow Diamond Interlude

8. 2 HOURS (feat. Hawa)

9. Speed of Light

10. Late Set

11. Feel Alive

12. Against the Grain