The divorce between Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt has been ugly, and it seems like it might get even uglier. Jolie recently made new abuse allegations against Pitt, and the legal battle between the two superstars is escalating.

It should come as no surprise that a story this big has gotten the attention of Joe Rogan, who likes to dole out his opinion on just about anything. Rogan spoke about the divorce proceedings with guest Greg Fitzsimmons on his hit podcast The Joe Rogan Experience.

HOLLYWOOD, CA – NOVEMBER 05: Writer-director-producer-actress Angelina Jolie Pitt (L) and actor-producer Brad Pitt attend Audi at the opening night gala premiere of ‘By the Sea’ during AFI FEST 2015 presented by Audi at TCL Chinese 6 Theatres on November 5, 2015 in Hollywood, California (Photo by Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images for Audi)

Fitzsimmons was speaking highly of Brad Pitt, calling him “the real deal,” when Rogan butted in. “That poor guy,” the podcaster said. “That Angelina Jolie thing. Imagine that trial.”

He compared the potential trial to the media-circus legal battle between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. “You think that Amber Heard trial was wild? Imagine that trial,” Joe pontificated.

Jolie’s newest allegations against Pitt detail instances of domestic abuse. The Maleficent actor claims that in 2016, Pitt took hold of her head and shook her, and then proceeded to choke one of their children and hit another after they attempted to defend their mother.

A spokesperson for Pitt said that Jolie’s accusations were all false and that by continuing to bring them up she was doing “harm” to their family.

The allegations arose during a dispute over a home and winery in France which the couple co-owns. It is a separate legal battle than that of their divorce.

A judge had previously given Pitt 50-50 custody of their children, but an appeals court disqualified the judge after it became clear that possible conflicts of interest hadn’t been disclosed.

