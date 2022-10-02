ICYTWAT’s had a lot to say recently. The core producer of Divine Council dropped an album, Siddhi, earlier this year, which included buzz-worthy tracks like “Psychotic Women Luv Me” and “Tank Music.”

Now, the Richmond, Virginia artist is back with a companion EP, Siddhi World. The project shows off ICYTWAT’s classic production style, ominous trap beats with glitchy percussive noises coming from every direction.

The style is working best on “Back Wit My Ex,” which sees ICYTWAT delivering a Playboi Carti-esque flow over a haunting electric piano loop and a jittering beat. “Give Her Soul” has an equally spooky feel, employing a squeaking electrical melody that guides the murky production. Like most of the songs on the project, the soundscape is short-lived, lasting about two minutes. The whole EP, which is six songs, clocks in at just twelve minutes.

ICYTWAT left Divine Council back in 2017, though group members maintained that they were all still good friends. With Siddhi World, the distinctive producer shows that he’s doing just fine without his Richmond pals. Check out the project below, and let us know what you think of it in the comments.

